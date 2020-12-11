Vandalism using motor oil leads to the arrest of two suspects

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Iowa Park residents face numerous charges of burglary and criminal mischief in connection to vehicle and building thefts, and vandalism in which motor oil was poured all over the interior of the car, and property in a shed.

Stacy Robey and Caden Stevens each have three counts of burglary of a vehicle, one charge of burglary of a building and a charge of criminal mischief.

Wichita County deputies got called by a resident on Highway 258 in Kamay about 2:30 Thursday morning.

The resident told them she heard something outside and saw a man in a black hoodie and shorts standing by her car and truck. When the man saw her, he ran west on Highway 258.

Deputies located a vehicle on Headquarters Road and stopped it and found property reported taken from the woman’s vehicles and shed.

They said Stevens, Robey and another man were in the vehicle. Besides the thefts, deputies said motor oil had been poured all over the interior of one of the woman’s vehicles and all over items in her shed, destroying about $2,500 worth of items.