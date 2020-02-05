1  of  78
Closings & Delays
Anchor Baptist-WF Archer City Church of Christ Archer City ISD Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Bible Baptist Church - WF Calvary Baptist Church-Graham Central Baptist Church - Burkburnett Children Come First Day Care Childrens Learning Center Christ Academy City View ISD Crowell ISD District Court, 30th District Court, 89th Duncan Public Schools Electra ISD Fairway Baptist Church Faith Center-Graham Faith Village Church of Christ First Baptist Church--Jolly First Christian Church WF First Presbyterian Church--W.F. Foundations of Texoma God's Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Grace Baptist Church-WF Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Green Door Senior Center Harrold ISD Henrietta Church of Christ Henrietta City Offices Henrietta Cowboy Church Heritage Assembly of God Church--WF Holliday Senior Center Hospice Wings of Hope Interfaith Outreach Services Jan Lee Baptist Church--Burkburnett Jefferson Street Baptist Church Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Legacy Church of God Liberty Baptist Church Midwestern State University Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church--WF Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nortex Regional Planning Commission Olney ISD Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Overcoming Word Praise Center Pacific Avenue Baptist Church--Iowa Park Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD Prairie Valley ISD Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Service Center River Assembly of God-Burk Seymour ISD Southside Youth Senter Tenth and Broad Church of Christ The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD Trinity United Methodist Church, WF United Regional Outpatient Rehab Vernon College Vernon ISD Wichita County Courthouse Wichita Falls Country Chapel Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Word of Grace Church - Iowa Park YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young County courthouse

Vaping executives promise lawmakers they’ll do better

Local News

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Executives from the country’s five largest e-cigarette manufacturers faced questions from lawmakers Wednesday, some saying they had behaved badly in the past but still arguing against further regulation of sales and marketing of their products.

K.C. Crosthwaite, the new CEO of vaping giant Juul, admitted to lawmakers that flavored products targeted teens, but promised the industry is now taking proactive steps to ensure kids don’t get them.

“We are committed to taking concrete action to re-earn that trust,” Crosthwaite said. “Anyone who doesn’t use nicotine shouldn’t start. Anyone who smokes should quit.”

It was the first hearing on vaping since the White House ordered a ban on many flavored products and raised the smoking age to 21.

But Democrats said the vaping ban isn’t strong enough.

“Teens find a big hole in the new flavored vaping ban,” Rep. Jan. Schakowsky, D-Ill., read a headline, going on to call for a full ban on all flavored e-cigarette products.

Fellow Democrat Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey said there should be more federal oversight.

“I heard all of you say over and over again you were responsible men… That is not true,” he told the executives. “People who have integrity and are responsible don’t sell products you admit make people sick.”

Anti-vaping advocate Tony Passino said he traveled from Indiana to Washington to witness the hearing and demand the federal government take action to protect teens from e-cigarettes.

“A new generation is becoming a addicted to nicotine, and in my opinion, that’s not OK,” he said. “I’m here to hold big vape accountable.”

Democrats and some Republicans are debating more bills to regulate the vaping industry. One would force manufacturers to better label vaping products and accessories. Another before the U.S. Senate would require manufacturers to pay a tax to help fund additional oversight by the Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News