VC Rodeo Athletes Head to Las Vegas for Competition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon College is proud to have student-athletes traveling to Las Vegas to compete in several rodeo competitions this weekend.

The student-athletes qualified for various finals through competitions outside of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) events.

Elizabeth Frost, will be at the All-In Breakaway roping at the Orleans Arena. This is a $100,000 guaranteed payout, making it the biggest and richest open breakaway roping in America. Frost is competing as a WPRA (Women’s Professional Rodeo Association) member.

While attending Vernon College Frost is taking Farm and Ranch management classes. Of the competition this weekend Frost says, “The breakaway roping is becoming a big thing in the rodeo world, so it’s going to be a pretty salty roping!”

Tori Brower, will be competing in the Vegas Tuffest World Championship, put on by Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson, in Goat Tying. Brower placed first in the qualifying event in Alberta Canada to earn the slot to Las Vegas. Brower is studying Business Management while at VC.

Hadley Clearman, is studying agriculture at Vernon, and will be going to Vegas for the Junior World Finals in the breakaway roping event. This is a Tuf Cooper Calf roping event and she qualified for Vegas by winning the Tuf Cooper sidepot at the Vernon West Memorial Roping in May. Clearman will compete against 29 other of the top breakaway ropers that qualified in the 19 & Under division.

The Vernon College Rodeo Team members are great examples of the competitive rodeo athletes that are attracted to the Vernon College Rodeo Program. Vernon College continually aspires to be competitive in all sports: rodeo, volleyball, softball, and baseball.