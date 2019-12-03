19-year-old arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and drug possession

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Saturday, November 30, at approximately 12:00 a.m., officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of 14th Street in reference to an occupied vehicle check.

It had been reported that there was a subject in a black Ford Mustang honking his horn and waving a gun around.

When officers arrived they observed a subject, who was later identified as 19-year-old Daniel Le, exiting out the driver’s door of a black Ford Mustang.

In plain view they observed a firearm in the backseat of the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a green leafy substance in a large, clear cellophane wrapping under where the firearm had been located.

The substance was field tested and rendered a positive for marijuana. It weighed 9.9 ounces.

A further search of the vehicle revealed $2,500 in cash along with a digital scale and plastic baggies.

Le was arrested and transported to the Wichita County jail where he was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.