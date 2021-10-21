Vehicle collision involving WFPD patrol unit sends two to hospital for possible injuries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and a child were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after she pulled out in front of, and was struck by, a patrol officer’s vehicle, Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper said in a press release.

According to Eipper, around 3:45 p.m., Thursday, October 21, a woman who had three children in her Nissan Murano attempted to cross Brook Avenue going eastbound on Collins Avenue.

A patrol officer traveling northbound on Collins Avenue struck the side of the Nissan.

The officer was checked for minor injuries. The driver of the Murano and one of the children went to United Regional to be examined for possible injuries, Eipper said.

The Murano was impounded since the driver did not have a driver’s license.

Sgt. Eipper said a witness observed the Nissan pull out in front of the patrol vehicle.