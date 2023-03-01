The Wichita Falls Fire Department works the scene of a crash on Lawrence Road on March 1, 2023. Photo Credit: Jalen Wells/ KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers from Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita Falls Fire Department are working the scene of a crash Wednesday morning near Cotton Patch Cafe.

According to records, the crash happened around 10:57 a.m. on Lawrence Road near Quail Creek Shopping Center.

According to WFPD, one vehicle was crossing from Walmart to Cotton Patch when they were t-boned. Details of the crash are still being investigated.

A Toyota SUV landed on its side and a larger black SUV struck a pole.

A crew member with the Wichita Falls Fire Department told a reporter on the scene that they were treating one person for minor injuries. There was one other person involved in the wreck that has minor injuries as well. At this time it is unclear if anyone has been transported but AMR was on the scene.

Traffic in the east lane has been blocked and officers are asking the public to avoid the area while they work the scene.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.