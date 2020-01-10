Vendors set final touches on 19th annual Bridal Market

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The KFDX Bridal Market is Saturday and vendors are putting the finishing touches on everything.

If brides don’t want to go through the months of wedding planning, they can knock it all out one place on Saturday.

They have dresses and catering and everything in between.

For some vendors, like the vice president of marketing for the Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas Goodwill Missy Beets, this can be a big-time for growing their business and showcasing the options they have available.

One of the goals a local vendor has in mind it to “get integrated more” into the community.

“We have stores throughout Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas,” Beets said. “We do have a pretty big focus in the Wichita Falls area, and we even have a small new store so we just wanted to come down and participate and see what we can do.”

The Bridal Market will take place Saturday, Jan. 11 and will be from 9 a.m.—4 p.m.

Be sure to make it down to the Wichita Falls MPEC Saturday.