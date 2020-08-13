Vernon Auto Group donates to Wilbarger County schools

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In Texas alone, most teachers around $500 out of their own pocket every year for supplies or other activities. One Vernon businesses that have helped Wilbarger County schools for many years have turned their attention to teachers directly.

Teachers, the unsung heroes of a community, often go above and beyond their duties so no student is left behind.

“Unfortunately, there are students who come from homes where they just can provide that type of stuff and as opposed to them being singled out or not having stuff, teachers are using money out of their own pocket,” Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said.

Now those folks at Vernon Auto Group are getting involved to give back to Wilbarger County teachers.

“We thought with the funds from the year we would offset some of their cost,” Vernon Auto Group Operating Owner Chris Slaydon said. “We are basically giving these funds to the entire Wilbarger school district which comes to three school districts and eliminates about forty percent of their cost.”

Vernon Auto Group general manager Dan Gomillion said being able to help county teachers is important for the students as well.

“Teachers are the lifeline to our children and education is huge in Vernon Texas, having a business like this where we are able to donate it does make a difference, 250 teachers will be able to benefit from this and so will the students,” Dan Gomillion

Vernon ISD Jeff Byrd said the support from the Vernon Auto Group has been wonderful.

“They show up and buy kids animals that are in stock shows they have donated backpacks in the past they are making this wonderful donation cause they know every year teachers spend money out of their pocket,” Byrd said.

A donation out of their pocket so teachers don’t have to reach into theirs.