Vernon Auto Group fundraising to help ‘Uncle Dave’ as he battles cancer

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Community members in Vernon are raising money for Uncle Dave.

David Schulz, “Uncle Dave”, is a maintenance worker for Vernon Auto Group that recently was diagnosed with cancer.

“I was shocked. And I was worried and I was scared,” Uncle Dave said.

That’s how Dave Schulz felt when he was told he had cancer in his bladder.

“They found a mass or a tumor type in his kidneys,” Julie Perez, Schulz’s daughter said. “They started doing tests and then on Dec. 18, he had to actually go in for surgery, an emergency surgery. And they found a cancer and they said it’s been there for years and no one’s ever caught it and it turned very aggressive.”

The national guard veteran and Vernon native, affectionately known as Uncle Dave, has been at Vernon Auto Group since 1997.

“He’s our maintenance man. He’s the maintenance man. You break it he fixes it,” Tikiesa Townsend, Vernon Auto Group service advisor, said. “And sometimes he breaks it to fix it.”

Uncle Dave calls his coworkers at Vernon Auto Group his second family.

When his second family learned of his diagnosis, they decided to sell barbecue to raise funds for Uncle Dave.

“We all love him up here. He’s our guy that we go to anytime we need something fixed or if we just wanna laugh. We go to Uncle Dave. He had to retire and we just felt like this was something to do for him to help him out because we love Uncle Dave,” Townsend said.

And Uncle Dave loves them back.

“A few of them I got real close to, I see them everyday. I know I went around to all three stores everyday. Or wherever they need me at. Several ones I got real close to. They’re like family too,” Uncle Dave said.

Family supports family especially in times of need, and Uncle Dave has all of his family to support him as he goes through this battle.

Perez said everyone is trusting in God and they know Uncle Dave will fight until the end.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for other supporters to donate.