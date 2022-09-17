VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — After the tragic loss of two Chillicothe teens to a crash, a benefit for the family went late into Saturday night in Vernon.

Friends and community members gathered at the Vernon Parts Sports Bar and Grill Saturday, September 17, as they raised funds for the Flynn family after the tragic loss of Lexi Jo and Zoey Flynn in a crash, two sisters who meant the world to their family and to this community.

“This community has pulled together like I’ve never seen for the Flynn family,” event organizer Betsy Rios said. “Everyone’s donated, everybody’s brought auction items, offered to help, it’s just really brought a lot of people in the community together to help this family.”

From baseball memorabilia to quilts and other items, silent and live auctions were held, with proceeds going to the family to assist with funeral costs.

Chillicothe sisters Lexi and Zoey Flynn

The father of the two girls and his brother were part of a local band, and musician Justin Penter said, with having some of the Flynn’s in his band, the loss hit him harder than he thought.

“For them to be going through such a hard time, especially with losing two children in their family, it was all I could do to just come up with something for them to let them know, not only is the community praying and caring for you, we’re here for you no matter what,” Penter said. “We’re here to hold you up and help you through all the hard things.”

Acoustic performances were held with people tuning in, and tip jars were placed on the bar for those wanting to donate.

“Just really tore me up because, like I said, they’re my brothers,” Penter said. “I didn’t know what I could do, so I used the only thing I knew, which was my music platform to help raise money.”

The tragedy has brought this community together with love and music to show support to the Flynn family during these hard times.

“They’re going to have a lot of expenses they didn’t expect, and I just want them to know they are loved,” Rios said.

“We are a tight knit community,” Penter said. “These people care about everybody.”

As of publication, the event was still going on in Vernon. This story will be updated once we receive confirmation of the total amount raised.