Vernon Boys & Girls Club distributing free food boxes

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Boys and Girls Club of Vernon will be distributing free boxes of food this weekend at the Wilbarger County Auditorium.

Wilbarger County families and individuals are invited to pick up a box of fresh food free of charge as a part of the Farmers to Families program, in partnership with the USDA and Save the Children.

Interested families in a food box will need to drive up to the Wilbarger County Auditorium parking lot located at 2100 Yamparika Street in Vernon between noon and 2 p.m.

Food boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, and will contain fresh produce, meat, milk and dairy products.