Vernon cancels Summer’s Last Blast amid COVID-19 concerns

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — City of Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline announced Wednesday her decision to cancel Summer’s Last Blast due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gosline said that the number of positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the state of Texas has substantially increased since June 23.

Gosline added that Vernon currently has seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, three of which were confirmed in the past six days, with several test results pending.

“Believe me, really. This is a hard decision,” Gosline said. “Some of you are not going to agree. But, I have to just tell you that I feel like this is best for the citizens of Vernon.”

Gosline gave the following reasons for her decision:

To prevent businesses from spending money on the event only for it to be canceled Local health authorities advised against holding the event The possibility of school beginning the week following Summer’s Last Blast

