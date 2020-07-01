Vernon cancels Summer’s Last Blast amid COVID-19 concerns

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — City of Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline announced Wednesday her decision to cancel Summer’s Last Blast due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Gosline said that the number of positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the state of Texas has substantially increased since June 23.
Gosline added that Vernon currently has seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, three of which were confirmed in the past six days, with several test results pending.
“Believe me, really. This is a hard decision,” Gosline said. “Some of you are not going to agree. But, I have to just tell you that I feel like this is best for the citizens of Vernon.”
Gosline gave the following reasons for her decision:
- To prevent businesses from spending money on the event only for it to be canceled
- Local health authorities advised against holding the event
- The possibility of school beginning the week following Summer’s Last Blast
