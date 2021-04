VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Chamber of Commerce in Vernon, is starting a new tradition with its Spring Fling event.

The first Spring Fling is taking place April 19, 2021, at the Wilbarger County Courthouse lawn from 6:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. It will be an evening of “accolades, entertainment, food and more!”

There is no fee to attend this event.

For sponsorship opportunities, tickets or questions contact The Chamber at 940-552-2564