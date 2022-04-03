VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Although basically on opposite sides of Texoma, the influence of cheer outside the competition can do wonders.

“It’s cool to see someone that’s three hours away and just through competition, through cheer, they’re giving back? That’s something unique,” passerby Jeremy Statz said.

With Vernon cheerleaders sitting about 100 miles away, they wanted to help Jacksboro cheer, who they’ve grown close with thanks to UIL state competitions.

“Coming from a town where a lot of us don’t have to experience having nothing, it’s hard to have to watch somebody else go through that, so we just really felt for them and our hearts are super heavy and a bake sale is something small but it’s something we can do for the cheer team and Jacksboro as a whole,” Vernon cheerleader Audrey Hodges said.

So seeing Jacksboro hit by an EF-3 tornado and learning of cheer girls they know and their families being displaced, they wanted to pitch in any way they could. But also, for senior Valeria Tyra, let them know they’re here for them no matter what.

“You know like, even some of the seniors who are going away after this that we’re still here for them we’re still going to continue to support them and show our love for them,” Tyra said.

They certainly caught the attention of the Vernon community.

To those just passing through like Statz who works on turbines in the area.

“I drove by here maybe 30 seconds ago looking for food because we have nightshift tonight, and I was like you know what guys would appreciate some snacks and it’s a good cause,” Statz said.

So for someone who sees a lot of Texas, this community support is comforting.

“This makes you comfortable knowing that high school kids like this when they make that next leap in college, they become adults, they’re good people. I mean you don’t have a bad heart a bad omen in your body to be like I’m not going to give back and when someone needs help. That just warms your heart and it’s something you love to see and for us to be able to help out, it just warms my heart too,” Statz said.

That is what it is all about for cheerleaders like Hodges.

“This is what cheer is for us. It’s not just smiling on stage or putting on a uniform, it’s so much more. It’s showing your community that you are here for them and showing them you’ll do what it takes to improve the community or look like a good example. So I hope the freshman take away that this is really what cheer is about and why we love it so much,” Hodges said.