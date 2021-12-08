Vernon cheerleaders perform for Pearl Harbor Parade in Hawaii

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Cheerleaders from Vernon High School took part in the 80th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

Seniors Jasmine Jackson, Lilly Jones and Audrey Hodges are just three of more than 600 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country that represented the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii from Dec. 4-8.

The girls invited to perform are part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. Only the top 10% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber.

The three seniors performed with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony of the parade and then took part in the parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach.

This trip marked the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade theme is “remembering the past and celebrating our future.”

Besides being able to perform for true national heroes, the girls had the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoyed a memorable trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Missouri Battleship.

The Vernon Lions Booster Club posted several updates to their Facebook page in support of the girls’ trip to Hawaii.

The video of the parade is available to watch on its website.