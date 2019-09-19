Vernon child receives special gift thanks to the Vernon PD

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Losing something that’s valuable to you can be heartbreaking, but thanks to members of the Vernon Police Department a child’s day was quickly changed.

Connor Smith, 11, went outside his house one night to see that his bicycle was not there.

“I was going to go out and see if I could attach this light to it and then I’m like ‘wait, mom where’s my bike,” Smith said. “And she’s like ‘I don’t know. Where’d you put it?’

Smith got the bike for Christmas last year but after talking with the family, it was apparent to Officer Ben Guerra that the bike could not be recovered.

“They didn’t have any serial numbers or anything and that’s usually how we are able to locate a bike,” Guerra said. “We stop and talk with someone riding a bike that kind of matches that description, we will stop and talk to them and investigate and check serial numbers around the bike.”

So Guerra and other officers took it upon themselves to fix this issue by delivering a new bike to Smith.

“We went back to his house and made sure they were going to be there and they were going to be up,” Guerra said. “Sure enough he comes to the door, his jaw dropped and put his arms out and ran to the bike. So, it was actually really awesome.”

Something Smith is extremely thankful for.

“I don’t know exactly how to explain it, that’s how thankful I am pretty much,” Smith said. “I’m just really happy to receive the bike.”

Thanks to this act of kindness by these officers, Smith can show off his new set of wheels.