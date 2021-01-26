Vernon City Commissioners approve police request for body, car camera upgrades

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — There will be an update to police bodycam and car camera equipment in the Vernon Police Department after the city commissioner’s meeting Tuesday night.

When it comes to the camera technology currently in use at the vernon police department, captain wayne hodges feels an upgrade is long overdue.

“Basically what we are trying to do is to replace a system that is a lot of which has been outdated. And in some cases not functioning. And some of the models of some of the cameras we have now are no longer supported,” Hodges said.

Especially given the role, Hodges said technology continues to have on policing as a whole.

“Ya know we are very strong believers in ya know the video technology. It’s part of police work now,” Hodges said.

Also at the meeting, Vernon City Commissioners approved the purchase of new body and car cameras for the department.

City Manager Marty Mangum said the new cameras would replace older ones that have been in place for years and use old storage technology devices.

“It’s time to update them to a more current technology. It’s really not adding anything other than the ability to send evidence without putting it on a flash drive or something like that,” Mangum said.

It’s a new year which this time means new cameras for the Vernon Police.