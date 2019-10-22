Vernon City Commissioners to discuss firearm ordinance for employees

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— After tabling an ordinance that would arm city employees, Vernon City Commissioners will make their decision during a meeting tonight.

Mayor Doug Jeffrey proposed this ordinance after he said a couple of mass shootings had recently occurred in gun-free zones.

To ensure the safety of the public as well as the safety of city employees Jeffrey felt it was a good idea to have the employees, with valid permits, to carry firearms while at work.

However City Manager Marty Mangum said there is a major concern if employees are allowed to carry guns.

“Is it safe for the employees and is it safe for the public? The whole idea of the whole thing is to increase safety of employees that are working for the city. So, we want to be very careful that anything we do adds to that safety rather than detracts from it,” Mangum said.

On top of that item, the commission will discuss golf carts on street regulations just as Burkburnett did last night.

Reporter Jaron Spor will have an update on the meeting tonight on KFDX News at 10 p.m.

