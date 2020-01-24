Vernon: City sees rise in food trucks presence following ordinance change

One year after new food truck regulations were put in place in Vernon, city leaders said the adjustments have proven quite effective.

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — One year after new food truck regulations were put in place in Vernon, city leaders said the adjustments have proven quite effective.

City Manager Marty Mangum said while it has not been an overwhelming change, more people have shown interest.

“I think food trucks are great for the community,” Seoul Food Truck owner Kyle Egan said.

Egan said the revised food truck ordinance in Vernon is a step in the right direction for the city and will prove beneficial to many food truck owners.

“I think Vernon and Wichita Falls will love it, Korean fusion is awesome, we’re not a typical barbecue joint,” Egan said.

Almost a year ago, Vernon city commissioners passed the ordinance that now allows truck owners, like Egan, to operate freely in the city depending on the permit they obtain.

Food truck owners can now apply for one of two permits, $1,000 for the year or $65 for three days.

“It’s actually spurred quite a bit of interest, we have food trucks in town right now,” Mangum said.

Mangum said while it has not been a huge influx, they are seeing interests and now folks are able to order from two or more food trucks some days in the city.

“We want to be welcoming to food trucks because we like them here because they generate sales tax income for the city, and the people like the diversity of the food,” Mangum said. “We don’t want to put them on unequal grounds as far as competition with local restaurants.”

That is why Mangum said the changes were necessary.

Egan said he doesn’t believe food trucks will be a threat to local restaurants

“I believe they work hand in hand, that they coincide,” Egan said.

Both Egan and Mangum said they hope this will continue to spark revenue growth for both the food trucks and the city of Vernon.

Mangum said he hopes this will also help bring more events in the city, like a food truck festival in the future.