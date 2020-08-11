Vernon College Allied Healthcare Program

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon College Allied Healthcare Continuing Education program is currently taking registrations for Certified Nursing Assistants and Certified Medication Aides.

Phlebotomy classes are currently closed due to being filled but more classes are expected to start in the spring.

Other classes such as the Medical Assistant program are still taking registration requests.

These classes are offered through the Continuing Education Department.

For more information on the programs provided through Vernon College Click Here