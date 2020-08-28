Vernon College confirms student tests COVID-19 positive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon College officials confirmed Friday a student who attended classes earlier in the week tested COVID-19 positive.

In a statement released on the Vernon College Facebook page, the student was on campus Aug. 24–25 at the Century City Center campus in Wichita Falls.

This case is considered low-risk because all students and faculty members are required to wear face coverings, and social distancing is implemented in all classrooms and labs.

Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health District officials notified campus officials Friday.