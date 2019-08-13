Vernon College Culinary Arts/Hospitality program

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Culinary Academy Certificate consists of a series of seven courses that will teach students to not only prepare food but also understand restaurant management, nutrition and menu planning, human resources, and more.

These classes are offered through the Continuing Education Department and must be taken in order and as a group as each class builds on the previous.

Upon completion of the Academy, students will find they are qualified for the following positions: Assistant Baker, Line Cook, Pantry Cook, Prep Cook, Chef/Kitchen Manager, Assistant Purchasing Director, Restaurant Manager, Food Production Managers, Assistant Catering Manager, and Assistant Food and Beverage Director.

“Students enrolled in the Academy will gain not only cooking skills but essential hospitality management skills in a state-of-the art facility.” said Chef Colee.

