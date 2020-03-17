Vernon College extends spring break; transitions to online classes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press release sent out Tuesday afternoon Vernon College announced that it will be extending its spring break through March 27. Classes will resume Monday, March 30.

All faculty should be prepared to report to work on Tuesday, March 24 to prepare to transition to online or alternative delivery of classes. All other college employees will report on Monday, March 23.

Vernon College will be transitioning the majority of face-to-face classes to online or alternative delivery methodologies.

A select number of Career and Technical Education classes may continue with modifications.

Currently enrolled students will receive notification by Wednesday, March 25 via My VC, VC Facebook, VC Website, and VC student email regarding how to transition to online classes.

Computer labs at all Vernon College locations will be available to students who do not have access to a computer or internet.

In addition, currently enrolled students will have access to residence halls, dining services, computer labs, and libraries. This current plan calls for classes in this compressed time period to be completed by May 8 and for final exams to be conducted on May 9 and May 11-14.

This current plan is subject to change as Vernon College is impacted by local, state, and federal decisions.