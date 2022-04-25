WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — From mohawks, long curls and plenty of color, you get to see it all at the Vernon College Hair Extravaganza.

The annual event is sure to turn heads. With plenty of music, rows upon rows of stylish hairstyles and models ready to show off their long tresses, it’s what the hair extravaganza is all about.

“We have went around to all the salons we try to get everybody involved not just salons but barbershops as well so we have just worked on trying to get everybody to participate,” Vernon College for Cosmetology Director Angela Ward said.

Ward says planning an event like this for the cosmetology students is key to be sure they leave the school ready to enter someone’s salon or barbershop.

“We want to get the word out there, get our students good exposure, teach them some parts of the hair biz and just continue to keep on spreading their name,” Ward said.

For the Vernon Barber College students like Thomas Stewart, an experience as fun as this one means a lot.

“Oh wow, it’s phenomenal, it’s something that we never thought we would’ve done but we got a chance to do something. So it’s a great experience! We were kind of nervous but we’ll get it over we’re having fun,” Stewart said.

Aside from seeing some of the students work on the runway, attendees could also stop by the dozens of vendors in attendance like Suzanna Gonzales and her team from the Salon By In-Style.

“There are so many talented stylists in this area and they get to show off their work and not only that the

Salon by In-style also gets to show off what we have to offer to them to build their brand and to build their career,” Gonzales said.

It’s something everyone hopes to see more of in the future.

“This gives everybody an opportunity to set up their booths to bring their models, showcase their talent but also let everybody know what we have to offer,” Gonzales said.

“I think it’s a big event for Wichita Falls and I’m hoping to make it a little bit bigger each year. That’s why we’re continuing to have it. We just want it to keep on spreading,” Ward said.

An extravaganza that’s full of opportunity for everyone.

All of the proceeds from the event go to the Vernon College Cosmetology and Barber Scholarship Program.