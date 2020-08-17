Vernon College holds on-site registration

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, Vernon College is having three days of on-site registration.

Starting on August 18, 2020, the registration will be at the Vernon campus from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The college has seen an increase in applications but a decrease in early enrollments as students wait to see how the school year will be finalized.

On-site registration for the Vernon College Wichita Falls campus will begin on August 19 and continue until August 20.