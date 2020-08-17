Vernon College holds on-site registration

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, Vernon College is having three days of on-site registration.

Starting on August 18, 2020, the registration will be at the Vernon campus from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The college has seen an increase in applications but a decrease in early enrollments as students wait to see how the school year will be finalized.

On-site registration for the Vernon College Wichita Falls campus will begin on August 19 and continue until August 20.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News