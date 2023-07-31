WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new apprenticeship program aimed at enhancing the clinical experiences of nursing students and bolstering the nursing workforce was successfully initiated at Vernon College, school officials said.

The Licensed Vocational Nurse cohort, or LVN cohort, that launched in January 2023 has proven significant success, Vernon College said.

The local college partnered with United Regional Health Care Systems to create an apprenticeship that elevates nursing students’ proficiency through extensive real-world experience.

According to a press release from Vernon College, the program seeks to refine nursing skills, strengthen clinical judgment, and cultivate a confident, competent, compassionate nursing workforce by expanding their exposure to real-world healthcare settings.

The partnership between the college and United Regional was created to bridge the gap between nursing education and employment, officials said.

“The LVN Program Apprenticeship Track provides an extraordinary opportunity for students to grow in their nursing knowledge and clinical skills while earning a wage,” Vernon College’s Director of Nursing Dr. Mary Rivard said. “The additional clinical hours will allow the student to obtain more hands-on experience, leading to a greater understanding of the nursing profession and practice. This opportunity would not be possible without the incredible partnership between United Regional and the Vernon College Nursing Programs.”

United Regional’s Chief Nursing Officer, Anne D. Dabovich, also expressed excitement for the new program.

“United Regional is proud to partner with Vernon College and launch our groundbreaking Nursing Apprentice Program, ushering in a new era of excellence in patient care and nurse development,” Dabovich said. “With a vision to empower the next generation of healthcare professionals, this innovative initiative aims to attract top-tier nursing talent while fostering a supportive learning environment.

Dabovich also reiterated the importance of clinical experience.

“By embracing the Nursing Apprentice Program, United Regional demonstrates a commitment to delivering unparalleled care, as nursing students are paid to work alongside experienced mentors, gaining invaluable hands-on experience and honing their skills,” Dabovich said. “By nurturing the growth of these future caregivers, our organization anticipates a positive impact on patient outcomes, staff retention, and overall operational efficiency.”

Both Vernon College and United Regional said the future looks promising for the program participants and the healthcare institutions involved. They also said they are committed to the continued success of the program and look forward to nurturing many more cohorts of skilled nurses in future years.

For more information on the LVN cohort, visit their website.