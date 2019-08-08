Vernon College instructor one of 22 people in the world to earn major certification

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) Nursing Simulation and Lab Coordinator at Vernon College, Jennifer Hatley, is one of 22 people in the world to hold an advanced certification as a Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator (CHSE).

According to a press release from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, there are 1,000 CHSE certifications & 22 CHSE-Advanced (A) certifications in the world.

Director of Nursing for Vernon College, Dr. Mary Rivard, said of Ms. Hatley, “We could not ask for a more positive, energetic, and talented person than Jennifer. Her ability to obtain certification as a Healthcare Simulation Educator and meet the requirements for advanced certification proves how valuable she is to her students, the ADN Program, and Vernon College.”

“Nursing students leave the simulation lab with a feeling of accomplishment and valuable learning experiences because of the time, effort, and thought that Jennifer has put into her work. Her number one priority is and has always been student learning.”

The Vernon College simulation lab has improved dramatically over the last five years and now offers students the opportunity to learn on life-like manikins.

As Ms. Hatley explains, “The manikins are capable of teaching students many things. We use them for things as simple as basic skills (bathing, grooming, etc.) all the way up to the more advanced skills (tracheostomy care, suctioning, wound care, etc.).”

“The manikins we have now are capable of doing any aspect of nursing that we need. They breathe, have lung sounds, heart sounds, bowel sounds, pulses, and blood pressure. Students can monitor vital signs, start IVs, catheterize, and put down nasogastric tubes. I can add fluids to make them bleed, urinate, or have mucus in their lungs. Really, the only things they do not do is grasp, move their feet, sit up alone, or walk.”