Vernon College invited to discussion with Vice President Mike Pence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On September 14, 2020, Vernon College President Dr. Dusty R. Johnston, was selected as one of five community college presidents from around the country to participate in a teleconference with team members supporting the office of Vice President, Mike Pence.

The topics that were covered during the teleconference meeting were how successful protocols used to re-open campus’ after the COVID-19 shutdown, how the community colleges are moving forward with workforce training programs during this unprecedented time, and the importance of the role of community colleges in supporting state and national economic growth.

Dr. Johnston said, “I appreciate what I heard from the administration regarding the value of community colleges in training for new, vital, and essential jobs as the country continues to reopen the economy.” “Texas community colleges that train the workforce cannot hit the pause button. Citizens in the workforce need us to continue, employers need us to continue, and our economy needs us to continue. Our mission is clear and we have plenty of work to do. Vernon College stands prepared for the challenge.”