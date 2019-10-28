Vernon College job fair

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL)— If you’re looking for a job, you might be in luck especially if you’re in the Wilbarger Co. area.



Vernon College is partnering with the Vernon Chamber of Commerce to host a job fair on Tuesday.



There will be more than 25 employers at the college in Vernon.



Chelsey Henry, the coordinator of career services at Vernon College said employement is low right now, so if you plan to go, bring your resume as most are looking for qualified candidates.



Henry said there will be many opportunities at the job fair and it is free to attend.

“We hope we have a great turn out, we have opened it to the community. Anyone who wants to come can come. It’s free to come.. it goes from 10 to 12 in the Vernon College gym on the Vernon campus,” Henry said. This is for the community and surrounding communities anyone is welcome to come and we’re hoping to have a great turnout.”



Henry added to be prepared and dress accordingly as some employers may interview you on the spot.