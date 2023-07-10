WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local college is partnering with a Wichita Falls nonprofit to honor its students’ academic success.

In a joint effort with The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, Vernon College will unveil both their newest mural and an accompanying wayfinding system at a dedication ceremony on Wednesday, July 12 at 2 p.m.

The mural, titled “New Beginnings,” was designed and created by muralist Meagan Le Blanc. The Alliance said it captures Vernon College’s graduates’ successful transitions into the workforce. To further encourage success in the students, the Alliance has collaborated with local artists to implement a wayfinding system that offers navigation help around the college’s halls.

The ceremony will be held at Vernon College’s Century City location in the Chaparral Student Lounge.