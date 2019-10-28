Vernon College Nursing helps Vernon ISD special needs students

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon ISD Special Needs director reached out to Vernon College to help desensitize VISD special needs students to medical environments including those found in physician’s offices and hospitals.

Parents state that visits to these locations can be a nightmare for their children due to the fear and anxiety associated with medical screenings, unusual noises and equipment, and unfamiliar people.

The Vernon College nursing lab is set up to resemble a hospital environment, with examination and hospital rooms, equipment, and the ability to mimic sounds that may be experienced in other medical settings.

Exposing students to this environment in a non-threatening manner allows them to become familiar with equipment, noises, and the types of people they might encounter.

On October 23, 2019, VC hosted the first group of eight high school age students who visited our lab for one hour. Having no idea what to expect, even the VC nursing staff was a little timid and nervous at first. By the end of the hour, the students who were once anxious were roaming around the lab, touching equipment, using a stethoscope, wearing gloves and lab coats, etc.

Nursing instructor, Jennifer Hatley was very excited to use sign language to communicate with some of the students. The instructors felt this was a huge success and are excited to continue working with these students.

On November 6, VC will host 10 middle school-aged students and on December 4, there will be seven elementary-aged students on campus.