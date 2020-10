WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon College has announced that the 2020-2021 On-Line Scholarship application is now open.

More than $350,000 is available for scholarship awards, scholarships are available for academic, career, and technical education programs. Potential students who plan to attend the Fall semester of 2021 will need to fill out applications from now until March 1, 2021.

To apply for a scholarship you can visit the Vernon College website or email Scholarships@VernonCollege.edu