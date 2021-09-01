Vernon College PD officer dies from COVID- 19 complications

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon College Police Department officer has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Greg Young passed away Wednesday morning following a lengthy hospital stay after contracting COVID-19 according to WFPD’s Facebook page.

Vernon College is sad to report the passing of Vernon College Police Officer Greg Young. Greg was a dedicated, happy, and fun-loving man who loved his family dearly and was an asset to Vernon College. Officer Young will be greatly missed by many. — Holly Scheller, Coordinator of Marketing and Community Relations for Vernon College

Young was an investigator for the Wichita County District Attorney’s office before retiring and going to work for Vernon College.

Greg’s wife, Andrea Young, is a detective with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The thoughts and prayers of the entire KFDX/KJTL/Texoma’s Homepage team is with the Young family during this difficult time.