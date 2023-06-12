WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students in the Surgical Technology Program at Vernon College will now be able to have a hands-on experience with one of the most sophisticated pieces of surgical technology, thanks to a donation from United Regional.

After acquiring the Da Vinci S.I. Robot, Vernon College became the only institution in the United States equipped with this type of highly advanced surgical technology.

“It’s probably the most realistic video game you’ll ever do,” Delayne Crow, Surgical Technology Program Coordinator said.

And that’s not an exaggeration.

Crow said students will now be able to practice difficult and delicate surgeries on a dummy robot, giving them a head start in learning to operate this type of equipment that they may use in the future at United Regional.

“They see the value in our program, meaning 99% of our students actually apply and work United Regional locally,” Crow said. “So they thought it would be a worthwhile venture to team up and help us out and we help them out.”

With this million-dollar machine, students look through a viewfinder and operate two graspers, as you see here, leaving patients with minimal scarring compared to surgery done by direct contact.

“Usually whenever you leave instead of doing a big giant midline scar you’ll have one two three four holes in your abdomen and you go home usually typically the next day,” Crow said.

The four holes are a result of three small arms entering your body as well as the camera, allowing them to do procedures that couldn’t be done by hand.

“The robot itself is like 360-degree angle of mobility meaning there are places where you’re doing delicate procedures that you cannot get to tactile as a surgeon or the assistant in a patient’s body that these cameras and the new graspers can,” Crow said.

Crow gave Chief Photojournalist and Reporter Curtis Jackson the chance to try it the machine, and he was a natural.

“I was digging earlier to see if I could find the appendix. It’s down in there somewhere, oh, you’re going to find it!” Crow said.

If you would like more information on Vernon College’s Surgical Technology Program or other classes they offer, click here.