Vernon College reintriduces LVN night classes for Fall 2020

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX KJTL) — More than one year ago, Vernon College administrators discontinued night LVN program; however, the school is reintroducing the program with changes to help combat nursing shortages.

In 2018, Vernon College stopped providing its 18-month LVN night class program to students, but the program will return to the college with some slight changes in Fall 2020.

“It’s not going to be 18 months anymore; it’s going to be a 12-month program,” nursing director Mary Rivard said. “Classes will begin at about 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. and run until 10 at night to maybe even midnight.”

Rivard said the night class provide options for students who are not able to attend classes during the day due to other obligations.

“It will give students who are not able to come into a day time an opportunity to expand their education and to get the education they need to get a good job being a nurse,” Rivard said.

Another reason the night class is returning is the recent shortage of healthcare employees that seems to be growing by the year

“Right now, there is a nursing shortage, and that shortage is expected to grow within the next 10 years,” Rivard said. “There are numerous jobs available out in the community and as an LVN, you can expect to find jobs in long term care in physicians’ offices in hospitals. Lots of different opportunities, lots of different places looking for LVNs all the time.”

With the revival of the program, Vernon College is hopeful that anyone looking for a career change or a newly graduated high school student will look forward to their future by getting into a career that’s in high demand.