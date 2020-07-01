Vernon College releases mandatory face-covering policy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Tuesday Vernon College implemented a mandatory face-covering policy for all employees, students, prospective students and campus visitors starting Monday, July 6. Face coverings are to be worn by students, prospective students, and visitors while on campus for any reason and any location.

Students will be able to remove face coverings while eating in the dining hall, VC Café, or student lounge if social distancing.

Students participating in various career and technical program skill development training classes, such as welding, may require face coverings to be removed for certain activities.

Face coverings are not required in parking areas or outside the buildings

Employees must wear face coverings in hallways, when engaging students or others even from behind Plexi-glass shields. Employees may remove face coverings when at their desks if in an office setting that allows for social distancing of 6 ft. or more. Face coverings are not required for faculty while lecturing in the classroom or lab.

Students with documented health issues that are negatively impacted by wearing face coverings must contact Student Services. Employees with documented health issues that are negatively impacted by wearing face coverings must contact Human Resources.

Employees and students are expected provide their own face coverings.

CDC guidance for face coverings https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-guidance.html