Vernon College to offer evening LVN program beginning fall 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Vernon College announced in a press release Friday morning they will begin offering an evening option for their Licensed Vocational Nursing program.

Beginning in fall of 2020, the Wichita Falls campus located in Century City Center will begin offering classes for those seeking an LVN license at times that more convenient hours for those who work full time.

The evening program will consist of 12 months of full time study beginning in August of 2020 through August of 20201.

Class and clinical times will range from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 a.m. the following morning, depending on the semester and required courses.

Officials with Vernon College advise that late night and early morning hours will be required during the summer semester.

If you’re interested in this option, you can find further information, including the Getting Started Checklist, prerequisite and co-requisite requirements, and an application to the program here.