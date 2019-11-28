Vernon community celebrates 34th annual Thanksgiving spirit meals

In 2018, the Vernon Holiday Spirit Meals fed over 800 mouths for Thanksgiving and this year they are back at it again.

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — In 2018, the Vernon Holiday Spirit Meals fed over 800 mouths for Thanksgiving and this year they are back at it again.

Every year the community is happy to come together, and for one person Vernon’s Thanksgiving get together has been a safe space for her for years.

Since she was in high school, Karla Wilson has been volunteering in Vernon’s Thanksgiving tradition.

“When I was younger I felt like it was a safe haven, it was a place to be accepted, it’s not a charity thing,” Wilson said. “The richest people in Vernon and the poorest attend.”

Wilson said at that time she was going through a lot so giving back to the community was and still is a part of her healing process.

“It’s just something I have to do, I just need to do it every year,” Wilson said.

So much so that even after she married and left Vernon, it was a no-brainer for her to volunteer upon her return and for three years now her friend Jaylayne Goss joined that tradition.

“So many people don’t have families that come to town and come eat with them and other families they don’t have the financial capability or the physical capability to cook a whole spread,” Goss said.

Larry Watts who just recently returned to his hometown is volunteering for the first time.

“It’s a great opportunity for me too, not just the people but for me to give, it makes me feel good,” Watts said.

All those involved hopes this 34-year tradition brings the community together feeds thousands of mouths and continues for generations to come.

Holiday spirit meals fed 867 Vernon resident in 2018, of course, the hope is to feed that and more to ensure no one is hungry nor alone Thursday.

Thursday more than 400 meals were delivered.