Vernon community Christmas meal sign-up

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Orders for deliveries are now being taken for the annual Community Holiday Spirit Meal in Vernon.

The meal will include everything from ham to turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, black-eyed peas and much more.

Meals will begin being delivered at 10 a.m. on Christmas day.

If you live within Vernon city limits, you can call 940-552-9436 and leave your name, address and the number of meals you are needing.

Volunteer drivers are still needed to deliver those meals. To help, call 940-552-9436.

