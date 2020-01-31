Vernon country singer wanted for felony warrants, possibly armed and dangerous

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department needs your help finding a known Wilbarger County musician considered armed and dangerous.

Wesley ‘Cheyenne’ Pitts has two active felony warrants for harassment against a public servant and family-violence charge of assault: impeding breathing/circulation.

According to a bulletin published on Facebook, officials with the Vernon Police Department believe Pitts should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Pitts is a known country singer in Wilbarger County.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you are urged to call the Vernon – Wilbarger County Crimestoppers at 940-552-5011 or 800-322-9888. You can do so anonymously.

If your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $500.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously here. Those with information can also download the P3TIPS for both IOS and Android devices.