Vernon Holiday Spirit Meal 2019

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Meal preparations are underway for the Holiday Spirit Meal 2019, but help is still needed.

Meal Prep day will be on Monday, December 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During that time, volunteers will help open, slice, and receive cakes pies, and items for the holiday meal, as well as cover items in aluminum foil.

On Christmas morning, Holiday Spirit Elves will be at the Wilbarger County Auditorium putting the dressing in the ovens to bake, the green beans and corn on the burners to warm, the gravy and potato makers will stay busy, and the 12 lbs. of red beans in the Uncle Archie Monday Bean Pot, a one-of-a-kind bean pot, made by my Mother’s Uncle and a war veteran will be prepared.

Delivered meals will start going out the door at 10 a.m. if the dressing is done.

Drivers are needed to deliver the meals to those that aren’t able to go to the Auditorium. Drivers will need to bring their boxes and ice chests and be ready to go by 10 a.m. They will deliver about 10-15 meals to, most likely, three to five homes all within the same area of Vernon, within the city limits.

The Holiday Spirit Meal is also accepting donations. The account is at the Waggoner National Bank in Vernon, under “The Holiday Spirit Meal.”

TO HELP, CALL 940-552-9436