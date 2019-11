VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Over in Vernon, preparations are underway to give residents the best thanksgiving ever.

The community Thanksgiving tradition started with Pat and Glenna Bryant back 1987, but a few years ago they decided to hand over the reins to Sharon and Billy Goins.

The Goins served as volunteers for many years and have seen first hand how this free meal really brings the community together.

On Thanksgiving day, they will serve residents at the Wilbarger Auditorium.