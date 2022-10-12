VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of a Tuesday night homicide in Vernon has been identified, and the suspect is believed to be in custody.

According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, officers responded to the the field across from the American Legion Post 67 in the 1800 block of Deaf Smith just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, for reports of gunshots.

On arrival, officers found several people standing in the roadway and a male subject lying face-down in a vacant lot with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds to the back.

Officers began life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

The victim has been identified by family members as 27-year-old Andre Ray Sandoval of Vernon.

Chief Agan said officers on the scene detained one male subject upon arrival at the scene, who was taken into custody during the investigation. The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Bradford Thompson of Vernon.

Thompson was transported and booked into the Wilbarger County Jail on a murder charge.

There will be a candlelight vigil held Wednesday night, October 12, starting at 8 p.m. across from the American Legion.

The Vernon Police Department and the Texas Rangers are continuing an ongoing investigation into the shooting incident.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more about this investigation.