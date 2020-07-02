Vernon hotels expect major revenue hit after Summer’s Last Blast cancellation

Many business owners will see a great loss in revenue due to the cancellation of Summer’s Last Blast in Vernon, hotels and motels included.

One hotel manager said so far 80% of the bookings he had for that weekend have canceled.

They are usually booked at 100% capacity.

Hotel Vernon‘s owner Ashish Badel said while they will lose about $8,000 or more for that weekend they know they’ll recover next year.

“We are very thankful that they canceled to them because they really needed to cancel this event we don’t want more problems in town,” Badel said.

Badel said anything that limits the spread of the virus is the best decision.