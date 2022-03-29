VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon ISD will not be having school on Tuesday due to a boil water notice, according to Superintendent Jeff Byrd.

Wilbarger Emergency Management officials said due to an 8-inch water main break, the pressure in the water towers dropped below 20psi.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Vernon public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Because of this, Byrd said they are canceling school for Tuesday.

Byrd also said he will be in communication with the City Offices and will make plans to have water delivered to each campus in the event the Boil Order is not lifted by Wednesday.

