Vernon ISD looking for subs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Vernon school officials are reaching out to the community for help with a shortage of substitute teachers.

Superintendent Jeff Byrd said there is a shortage of people who are willing to work for the salaries the district can pay as well as an ongoing shortage of certified teachers.

“If you’re able and you’re retired [or] you want a part-time job we are pleading with you to come to help us,” Vernon Superintendent Jeff Byrd said.

The most common concern among principals in the Vernon Independent School District, according to Superintendent Jeff Byrd, is the shortage of substitute teachers.

Even more so since the school year began with three teacher positions unfilled.

“Our principals have done an amazing job of shuffling, monitoring, adjusting and sharing staff members from campus to campus, not ideal but we are trying to meet our kids’ needs in the very best possible way we can,” Byrd said.

Vernon Middle School Principal Debbie Pearce said this is a great way for community members to become more involved in students’ lives.

“It helps blend that community and our schools together because as partners together we are stronger,” Pearce said.

“There’s a false sense sometimes in communities that we don’t want parents and community members involved, we want our community to take ownership of Vernon ISD,” Byrd said.

Byrd said there are many reasons teachers have to miss classes, illness, maternity leave and more, so the school district is looking for more teacher subs, and degrees and teacher certificates are not required.

“It just really hinders what we can do with those folks being gone when we don’t have subs,” Byrd said.

“I think sometimes the perception is that maybe there will not be the support for them, within the department there is support for anybody that comes in as a substitute, in our building teachers around them check in on them,” Pearce said.

So Byrd and Pearce are appealing to the community to help them help their students to be successful.

Training is provided for anyone interested in subbing.

Contact Superintendent Jeff Byrd, 940- 553-1900 ext. 2236, if you’re interested.