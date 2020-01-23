Vernon ISD moves forward with solar panel installation

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon Independent School District officials are planning to install solar panels in hopes of saving money.

VISD leaders are in the final phase of a three-phase project geared toward energy efficiency.

The first phase began with an agreement with Five Electric.

“Where they go out and look for kilowatt per hour prices long term while the cost is low, and we’re committed to those prices for ten years,” VISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said. “We got the kilowatt hours for as low as they’ve ever been on the market.”

At that time, Vernon ISD replaced 12- to 15-year-old HVAC units under an agreement with E-3 Energy as well as all the lightbulbs in the district with LED lighting.

Now Vernon school board members are negotiating the terms of a contract with Solar One to install solar panels in all five schools in the district.

“The big selling point for me and for our school board with Solar One is we believe we can save close to $30,000 a year by going with Solar One and buying solar energy during the peak hours,” Byrd said. “I’d much rather spend that money on a teacher than on electricity.”

VISD is not the only district taking steps to save money at all cost, and Wichita Falls Independent School District Energy Manager Alvin Dorsman said for the past three years the district has been making small yet impactful changes.

“We have several different styles of control systems for all our HVAC systems that way we can control them during the day and in the evening we turn them off or we bring them down to a reasonable set point, so they don’t have to struggle so hard in the mornings when they come on,” Dorsman said.

Like Vernon ISD, WFISD has changed much of its lighting systems, especially in larger areas to LED lighting, a process that is still ongoing.

“We strive to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money,” Dorsman said.

Both Dorsman and Byrd said ultimately the goal is to save money where they can.

Another concern in VISD is the lights at the football stadium, that uses a lot of energy, but that will be a future project and while the solar system has been an idea visited by WFISD, they have not made a decision to move in that direction as yet.