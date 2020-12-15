Vernon ISD School Board unanimously votes to end remote learning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — School districts across Texas and the country continue to not only battle a pandemic, but how to best meet the needs of students.

As some superintendents are finding, there are multiple hurdles to remote learning, both with students and teachers.

“We’ve been in a no-win situation, our kids are not being as successful remotely as they are doing face-to-face,” Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said.

Vernon ISD will officially move away from all remote learning starting the spring semester 2021 after a unanimous school board decision.

“We’re not doing that out of spite, we’re doing that because we feel that is in the best interest of our kids,” Byrd said.

47% of the 297 remote students in Vernon ISD are currently failing, whether that’s attendance-based or actually failing one or more classes.

“You can only do so much remotely, so is the quality of learning better remote or in-classroom,” School board member Emory Byers said. “And nobody is going to argue that, it needs to be in the classroom.”

There are difficulties not only for the students, but the teachers to.

“I promise you. In 28 years in public education, I’ve never witnessed our teachers work harder than they have right now,” Byrd said.

Between in-person and remote teaching, some teachers are working 12 to 14 hour days.

“Our teachers workload increases 3 times when we do to just remote instruction,” Byrd said. “At some point you’ve got to sit back and evaluate what your asking our teachers to do and we’re at an extreme disadvantage.”

Throughout the pandemic, Superintendent Byrd said the students come first and every decision they’ve made, sometimes at the expense of the teachers.

So if they can ease their workload, while improving student performance, they certainly will try.

“There’s a special place in heaven for teachers and they are all earning their wings,” Byrd said.

Now the school board did leave the door open for returning to remote learning in some capacity, like if there’s a breakout in the district or county.