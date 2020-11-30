Vernon ISD switches to remote learning

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon ISD will move to remote learning beginning on Tuesday, December 1 according to Superintendent Jeff Byrd.

The administration will meet on Monday morning regarding scheduling packet pickups and drop-offs Tuesday. The administration will also provide meals, with more information Monday before noon.

Tuesday, December 1st- Friday, December 4th will be remote instruction.

Monday, November 30th will be a teacher professional development day. Students will not have to log on or work on Packets Monday. We will be adjusting our school calendar and replace a future professional development day with an instructional day. We will make a decision regarding the following week by noon Thursday, December 3rd if we are forced to continue remote instruction.

There will be no practice or games for either middle school or high school athletics this week. Coaches will be in contact with parents and players when we are allowed to return.

We understand the hardship this places on parents and we apologize for making a decision on Saturday. We continue to be short-staffed and our community has suffered several losses in the last 48 hours. These decisions are not easy or taken lightly but student and staff safety are our number one priority.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those struggling with COVID and the families that have recently lost loved ones.

To request meals for the remainder of the week you can visit the Vernon ISD website.