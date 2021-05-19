Vernon ISD to end mask mandate

WILBARGER, CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Another Texoma school has ended its mask mandate after Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order Tuesday prohibiting mask mandates in public schools and government buildings.

Vernon ISD will no longer require students to wear a mask when their summer school session begins on May 25, 2021.

According to The Vernon Record, the Vernon Independent School District board of trustees met on Monday, May 17, 2021, and unanimously approved ending the mask mandate

Superintendent Jeff Byrd said that recent CDC guidance regarding masks meant he recommended that the mask mandate be lifted, and he said it would be a good trial run for when school resumes next fall.

Trustee Kevin Young said that students would have the option of wearing masks, but it shouldn’t be a requirement.